Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth announces retirement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth is hanging it up after a 16-year NFL career. Whitworth posted a video on his Instagram account making the announcement.

Whitworth recently won Super Bowl LVI against his former team the Cincinnati Bengals who drafted him in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of LSU.

The former Tiger was also named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, was a two-time first team All-Pro, a second team All-Pro, and four time Pro Bowler.

Whitworth also won the BCS National Championship in 2003 and was a two-time First Team All-SEC. He started 235 games in his NFL career and spent 11 seasons as a Bengal and five seasons as a Ram.

