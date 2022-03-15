Advertisement

Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth announces retirement

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the...
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth is hanging it up after a 16-year NFL career. Whitworth posted a video on his Instagram account making the announcement.

Whitworth recently won Super Bowl LVI against his former team the Cincinnati Bengals who drafted him in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of LSU.

The former Tiger was also named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, was a two-time first team All-Pro, a second team All-Pro, and four time Pro Bowler.

Whitworth also won the BCS National Championship in 2003 and was a two-time First Team All-SEC. He started 235 games in his NFL career and spent 11 seasons as a Bengal and five seasons as a Ram.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Ouachita Parish teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like’
A waterfall in Louisiana
Louisiana’s tallest waterfall is in northeast part of state
Men accused of stealing fuel from northeast Louisiana school
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive