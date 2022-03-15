Advertisement

Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

Two students stopped a school bus after the driver collapsed at the wheel. (Source: WGME/Topsham Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A group of Maine middle and high school students grabbed the wheel of their school bus Monday morning when their driver suffered a fatal medical condition.

The students were able to steer the vehicle to safety while another classmate attempted to administer first aid to the stricken driver.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan thanked the students for their quick, “deliberate action to save lives.”

This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered to safety after the 77-year-old male driver suffered a medical event that left him incapacitated, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Topsham, Maine. The driver, Arthur McDougall, died later that day. Two students assisted in stopping the bus while a third student attempted to administer first aid.(Topsham Police Department via AP)

The Portland Press Herald reports the bus was carrying 14 students when the driver collapsed at the wheel.

They were able to steer the bus off the road and apply the brakes, stopping the vehicle on an embankment before calling 911 and flagging down traffic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Scott Rose
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive in Cheniere Lake Area 4
A waterfall in Louisiana
Louisiana’s tallest waterfall is in northeast part of state
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
La. teen recorded throwing cotton balls, whipping classmate
Men accused of stealing fuel from northeast Louisiana school

Latest News

Adopt a Pet: Coco!
Adopt a Pet: Coco!
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Russian strikes hit Ukrainian capital and outskirts of Lviv
Arnold Schwarzenegger's video message urges Russians to overcome government disinformation....
Arnold Schwarzenegger tweets plea to Russians
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to have a discussion Friday.
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
A suspect is in custody after a missing 2-year-old boy in Minnesota was found safe.
Missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota found safe, Amber Alert canceled