Monroe man booked on 1st-degree rape, soliciting a minor online charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say they have arrested a Monroe man on sex crime charges.

According to publicly available information, Christon K. Bradley, 21, was arrested Monday night by the Monroe Police Department.

He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of 1st-degree rape and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Total bond is listed at $100,000.

Further details regarding the arrest were unavailable at the time of writing.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.