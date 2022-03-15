Former ULM water skier providing aid in home country of Ukraine

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A 2019 ULM alum from Ukraine is supporting his country amid Russia’s invasion. He’s raising money and supplying humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Danylo Filchenko is currently in Ukraine in his hometown of Dnipro. He said it’s his responsibility to help out his country in any way he can.

“I want to do my part of helping locally here, that people send me money and I can help right away, you know. There are some things that they need fast,” said Danylo.

When the war began in Ukraine, Danylo knew he had to help. He said people in the water-skiing community wanted to help too, so his friends helped him set up a PayPal account to start collecting donations.

“We’re really in shortage of a lot of things so sometimes I have to drive around the whole day to find something,” said Danylo.

Danylo is providing aid to people who need it, including refugees seeking shelter, as well as soldiers throughout the country. He’s helping get them things like food, clothes, wet wipes, chainsaws, and even generators.

“I have a lot of information through what is needed. I sort through it. I try to make a priority list to think myself what’s needed the most,” said Danylo. “Sometimes there are so many people in need you have to just pick one and do it because every time if you spend your time thinking about who needs help, you’re losing time.”

Danylo said the least he can do is help out the soldiers he calls heroes that are keeping his family safe.

“It’s our responsibility to support them as much as we can, to make sure they have everything they need,” he said.

For Danylo and for all the other people of Ukraine, the day Russia invaded Ukraine is something they will never forget.

“There were three explosions that we heard and the third one, I was almost awake,” said Danylo. “My grandma was calling me and I picked up the phone and she was crying and saying did you hear the explosions? It’s a war. Putin started a war in Ukraine.”

He said on Monday night, airstrikes hit part of the airport fifteen minutes away from his home. Danylo said sirens ring 24-7 and every day is like a guessing game, where you never know when the next misle will strike.

Despite everything, Danylo feels grateful to have a roof over his head.

“You can only imagine and think of what those people are going through, and I don’t even want to compare myself to that. Because I’m here I have everything from the food and a roof over my head and thank god and hopefully, I still have it until we win,” said Danylo.

During my conversation with Danylo, it was obvious that there’s a common theme throughout Ukraine right now -- unity, strength, and a love for their country.

“I’ve never been so proud of being a Ukrainian,” he said.

Danylo said he wants to continue to provide aid even after the war is over. He said he is going to take whatever is left on the money he’s received to help out families who have lost a soldier on the battlefield.

