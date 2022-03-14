Advertisement

Two siblings charged in Vicksburg stabbing death

Johnson and Miller are being charged in connection with a Vicksburg stabbing.
Johnson and Miller are being charged in connection with a Vicksburg stabbing.(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two siblings are being charged in a Vicksburg stabbing death.

Thursday, the Vicksburg Police Department arrested Taree Johnson, 31, and Jessica Miller, 28, both of Vicksburg, and charged them in the stabbing death of 45-year-old Lois Gaskin.

Police responded around 11:41 p.m. Thursday to the Kings Drive section of Waltersville Estates for a disturbance. Upon arriving on the scene, Gaskin had been stabbed and was taken to Merit Health River Region, where she was pronounced dead.

The two appeared before Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter Friday. Johnson was officially charged with murder and felony domestic violence and was given a $1.2 million bond. Miller was charged with murder and aggravated assault and given a $1.1 million bond.

Both cases will be bound over to the Warren County grand jury.

