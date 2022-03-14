Advertisement

Suspect wanted in connection with Ouachita Parish murder

Isaac Christopher Bradley, 34
Isaac Christopher Bradley, 34(Source: OPSO)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have identified a man wanted in connection with a murder in Ouachita Parish.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have obtained an arrest warrant for Isaac Christopher Bradley, 34, for the charge of second-degree murder.

He is charged in connection with the homicide of Edward Patrick on Thelma Drive in Monroe on March 5, 2022.

He is described as a Black male, 6′1″ tall and weighing 160 lbs. He also has two prosthetic legs.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Isaac Christopher Bradley is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

