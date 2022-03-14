Monroe man bursts into two homes, says he was being chased: Report

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man is accused of violently forcing his way into the homes of two strangers on Sunday.

According to an arrest report, it happened in the 4200 block of Elm Street.

Monroe police say they arrested Talmadge Burton after they found him trying to barricade himself in a rear bedroom of one of the homes.

Police reported that the front door to that home appeared to have been kicked off its hinges. Police say Burton had pushed his way into the other home not long before. Both victims told police they did not know Burton, according to the report.

Burton reportedly told police that he tried knocking before kicking in one of the doors and he claimed that someone was chasing him.

Burton was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on home invasion charges.

Police say hundreds of dollars worth of property inside the homes was damaged.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.