Advertisement

LDWF identifies body as search continues for missing boater at Toledo Bend

Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office received a call around 3:30 p.m. March 12 reporting that two fishermen had left the day before and never returned. The men were fishing near Sloan’s Camp on the northern part of the reservoir.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Toledo Bend, LA (KPLC) - The body of an Oakdale man has been identified by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) as it continues to investigate a fatal boating incident that occurred in Toledo Bend on March 11, 2022.

According to friends of the two missing boaters, the pair set out to fish in their 18-foot boat around 10 a.m. from Solan’s Boat Launch. LDWF and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified of two missing boaters around 3:30 p.m. the next day.

Agents were able to recover the body of George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale around 8 p.m. on the day they were notified but are still searching for another missing boater as well as their boat.

Bad weather is suspected to have led to the incident as a cold front pushed through on March 11 causing a drop in temperature and 30 mile-per-hour winds.

Diboll was found with an improperly worn or fitted personal flotation device and turned over to the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kayden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Christon K. Bradley
Monroe man booked on 1st-degree rape, soliciting a minor online charges
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

Latest News

In the Kitchen: Sheet Pan Jambalaya!
In the Kitchen: Sheet Pan Jambalaya
Focus on Education
Focus on Education
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Attorney Louis Unglesby (left) and former Louisiana State Police commissioner Retired Col....
Former LSP Superintendent denies cover-up in Ronald Greene death investigation
Former LSP Superintendent denies cover-up in Ronald Greene death investigation
Former LSP Superintendent denies cover-up in Ronald Greene death investigation