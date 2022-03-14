Gov. Edwards delivers State of the State Address from state capitol

UPDATE: Gov. Edwards says he will not be renewing the public health emergency for COVID-19 he issued at the beginning of the pandemic on March 11, 2020, when it expires on Wednesday, March 16.

The governor said the expiration of the order does not mean COVID is over but he said “we are in a much better place today than we were two years ago.”

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding his seventh State of the State Address to layout his agenda to kick off the 2022 Legislative Session on Monday, March 14 at 1 p.m.

Governor Edwards is expected to focus on how Louisiana can make historic investments that will support the state’s recovery from the pandemic, as well as from hurricanes and how we can have a better path forward towards the future.

Edwards will address the pandemic, and discuss how Louisiana will cautiously move forward to a time when we live with COVID. He is speaking on the two-year anniversary of the state’s first COVID-19 death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.