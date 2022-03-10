Advertisement

Sexual assault sentence has community shocked

Gracie Sackmaster met Kisha Clayton at Children’s home Inc. when she was fifteen.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Kisha Lynn Clayton of Paragould was sentenced to 4 years in prison earlier this week on one count of second-degree sexual assault.

The arrest of the former Children’s House Inc. employee has one Walnut Ridge woman stunned.

Gracie Sackmaster was at Children’s Home Inc. when she was fifteen. She said that Clayton would lead different therapy sessions for girls struggling with sexual assault.

“We had a group where we would talk about these same problems that she would apparently go home and do to other children when she would get off work,” Sackmaster said. “It just makes me so sad.”

She said friends looked at Clayton like a parental figure, adding that she made it so the kids could trust her.

“She seemed like a very kind and genuine person,” Sackmaster said. “She told us she was there to protect us and it’s just really sad when you look back at it now.”

Now that she has a child of her own, Sackmaster knows how important that trust is, adding that staff at Children’s Home Inc. thought Clayton was a great part of their family.

Clayton was sentenced to 48 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with 120 months of suspended imposition of sentence.

“Four years is not enough,” said Sackmaster. “For the amount of people she hurt, she should do more time.”

