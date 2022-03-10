Advertisement

LDH launches new COVID-19 Community Support Hotline

(MGN)
By LDH
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

The Louisiana Department of Health has launched its new COVID-19 Community Support Hotline, which merges the former contact tracing hotline and the COVID-19 vaccine hotline to provide the general public one convenient resource to get their COVID-19 and vaccine questions answered.

Residents can call the new COVID-19 Community Support Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 for the following:

  • Schedule vaccine and booster appointments
  • Schedule a homebound vaccination appointment
  • Speak to a medical professional
  • Get their questions answered on what to do next after becoming COVID positive or exposed
  • Get connected to resources while in isolation or quarantine (assuming eligibility and availability)

If you test positive for COVID-19, you may receive a text message with general information on isolation and quarantine guidance. If you test positive or suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19 and have questions, you may call the COVID-19 Community Support Hotline at 855-453-0774.

All calls are confidential and phone menu options are listed in both English and Spanish. The hotline is available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

