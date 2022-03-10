L.D.C.C. holds a ‘College Day’ for high school students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - High school students from around the region toured the Louisiana Delta Community College - Monroe campus Wednesday to see some of their top programs for LDCC Day. Officials say about 600 students were at the event and the goal is to get students interested in attending the college and getting a job in Louisiana.

“Any of the industrial technology, industrial instrumentation, industrial maintenance, and Graphic Packaging will hire a number of our graduates two years out of college; starting out at about 40k and mainly goes up from there. So, we’ll have men and women making over six figures after a few years of being in the field,” said Michael Anderson, the Louisiana Delta Community College Director of Admissions.

The College Director of Admissions and Recruitment Michael Anderson says a lot of students leave Louisiana after graduation and he wants the incoming high school students to stay here to help with the worker shortage. State Senator Stewart Cathey of Monroe says there are many benefits of attending LDCC.

“You can come out of here in less than two years making a significant amount of money, no student loan debt with almost a 100 percent job placement. Delta Community College is doing a great job and I’m excited to be here and be a part of this,” said Stewart Cathey Jr., the State Senator for District 33.

Students were able to interact with some of the top programs like forensic science, information technology, and computer science. One LDCC student says he wasn’t interested in a four-year university and he’s happy with his choice.

“Well, for me personally, a four-year university wasn’t for me. I’m not into studying books, I’m more like a hands-on person. You show me how to do it, I can practice it over and over and learn how to do it,” said Jayden Baker, the Louisiana Delta Community College student.

Officials say they plan to have the LDCC Day again next year in February.

