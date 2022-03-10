Advertisement

KNOE Exclusive: One-on-one with Congresswoman Julia Letlow

Letlow blames President Biden for high gas prices and announces $15 million in federal funding for projects in the 5th District.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow is sounding off on reports the Biden administration is looking to countries like Iran and Venezuela for oil and gas.

Letlow says President Biden should be looking internally for those resources.

“That’s a travesty to go to Venezuela and other places to look for oil production when we should unleash the American production that we have the capacity to do right here at home,” Letlow told KNOE’s Tyler Englander in an exclusive conversation.

Biden told reporters Tuesday in Texas that he “can’t do much” regarding record gas prices in America. He blames Russia’s war in Ukraine for the hike.

“With the stroke of a pen when he first entered office, he did away with 25,000 jobs in Louisiana alone,” Letlow explained. “So I would go ask them if there is anything he could do differently.”

Letlow also announced about $15 million in federal funding for the Fifth District courtesy of the annual budget.

“Two million in upgrades for sewer upgrades alone for Monroe,” said Congresswoman Letlow. “Five million for road improvements in Ruston.”

Monroe says they’ll put the funds toward the Texas-Standifer Trunkline. The funds headed to Ruston will go toward repairing East Kentucky Avenue.

Letlow says funds will also go to local universities.

“Two million for Grambling’s Call Me MiSTER program,” Letlow told KNOE. “I’m so excited about that one. Two million for I-20 cyber technology program for Louisiana Tech.”

Letlow adds, $1.3 million will also be allocated toward repairs at the Lake Providence Port.

