Car involved in wreck on I-49 flips over highway wall; one person injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a wreck at around 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

The incident occurred on I-49 near the Kings Highway Exit.

Officials say the wreck involved a Volvo SUV and a Lincoln Continental. The Volvo flipped off I-49 and landed on Southern Avenue, near Mall St. Vincent. One male was in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female driver was the only passenger in the Lincoln. She was not injured.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.