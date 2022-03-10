Advertisement

OPSO investigates Thelma Dr. shooting, victim identified

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting from Saturday morning.

According to Glenn Springfield with OPSO, the shooting was reported around 3 a.m. on Mar. 5, 2022. Springfield says deputies responded to the reported shooting on Thelma Drive in Monroe.

The victim was identified as Edward Patrick. A press release from the sheriff’s office stated Patrick was found at the scene and later passed away from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities say no further details are available at this time and no arrests have been made in this case.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
MPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals.
Monroe PD: Individuals wanted for questioning surrounding South 9th St. shooting
Gracie Sackmaster met Kisha Clayton at Children’s home Inc. when she was fifteen.
Sexual assault sentence has community shocked
Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

Latest News

LSP Troop F Lt. Johnny Brown.
Explosive testimony from trooper in Ronald Greene case
File Photo: Bastrop, La. police vehicle.
Bastrop officer on leave; video shows half-nude woman dragged across street
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Grambling lifts campus-wide mask mandate
There were four pictures posted to Snapchat and Instagram, according to parents who found them.
Eighth graders charged with hate crime for social media threats aimed at Black students