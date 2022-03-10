OPSO investigates Thelma Dr. shooting, victim identified

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting from Saturday morning.

According to Glenn Springfield with OPSO, the shooting was reported around 3 a.m. on Mar. 5, 2022. Springfield says deputies responded to the reported shooting on Thelma Drive in Monroe.

The victim was identified as Edward Patrick. A press release from the sheriff’s office stated Patrick was found at the scene and later passed away from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities say no further details are available at this time and no arrests have been made in this case.

