West Monroe Police say there’s a rise in juvenile crime across Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A juvenile was shot in the parking lot of the Tinsletown Movie Theater in West Monroe. It happened Saturday night shortly after 8 p.m. West Monroe Police say the juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This was just one of three shootings that happened this weekend in Ouachita Parish.

Sergeant CJ Beck with West Monroe Police said shootings have been up in Ouachita Parish since last year. Last year, WMPD responded to 38 shootings. The Tinseltown shooting was the first one of the year where someone was actually shot.

Beck said overall, crime is up, but especially youth crime. He said the shooting at Tinseltown involved all juveniles and the investigation is revealing that everyone involved knew each other one way or another. He believes the uptick in crime in juveniles is due to a few things, but especially a lack of parental supervision and feuding on social media.

“These types of things are from a constant relationship, a negative relationship, especially, again, on social media, back and forth the negative talk, lack of supervision,” said Beck. “The shootings that we’ve investigated are people mainly that know each other and they’re feuding whether its rivalries, neighborhood rivalries, Monroe, West Monroe, certain neighborhoods, or certain schools.”

Beck said in West Monroe, police are using community policing as a way to spark change. They’re going to schools and neighborhoods to talk with residents and children. Police said Tinseltown always has off-duty officers working security.

The shooting is still an ongoing investigation.

