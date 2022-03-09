Advertisement

VIDEO: Thieves escape with 14 luxury cars totaling nearly $1M

Nearly $1M worth of luxury cars stolen in Illinois. (Source: WLS, THE AUTOBARN COLLECTION, CNN)
By Tre Ward
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) - Thieves lifted more than a dozen high-end used vehicles from a car dealership north of downtown Chicago on Monday.

The vehicles were taken from The Autobarn Collection and included Porsches, Mercedes and Audis – totaling nearly $1 million.

“It was almost like they were just shopping and actually paying for something,” said Sam Mustafa, co-partner of The Autobarn Collection dealership.

The brazen burglary was caught on camera in Evanston, and the car dealership shared a surveillance video that showed a group of people getting away with several high-end vehicles.

Police say those seen on camera appeared to be a group of six.

“Reviewing the video, it does indicate that there was some planning,” said Evanston Police Department Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

The culprits arrived at the car dealership just after 2 a.m. with a security video showing the group using an object to break through the garage entrance and then ripping the alarm system off the wall.

Owners say the group drove off the lot with 14 luxury cars within a matter of six hours and three trips to the dealership.

“The offenders’ ability to disable the audible alarm was definitely a facilitating factor to them being able to take 14 cars and having the time to do so,” Glew said.

Police say they believe the original vehicle used in the heist was also stolen.

“It’s just incredible to me the amount of moxie that they had to come back time and time again, taking more cars each time with no fear,” Mustafa said.

Investigators are continuing their search for those involved in the heist as the group could potentially strike again.

“They’re very fast and luxurious vehicles that could be used in other crimes,” Mustafa said. “I think they’re going to find them. We have trackers in some of the cars. And the detectives are working hard to track these people down.”

Insurance will help replace the cars, but Mustafa says he still wants the thieves caught.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

