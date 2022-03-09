Advertisement

Police dept. shares advice on how to save gas while driving

West Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police Department(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As gas prices hit record highs, it’s worth considering ways to conserve fuel as you head out each day.

The West Monroe Police Department in northeast Louisiana recently shared some advice that could help.

Generally speaking, they say you should keep your vehicle properly maintained so it runs efficiently.

“Three common maintenance tasks involve keeping tires properly inflated, changing the oil and tuning the engine,” the department posted online.

Underinflated tires are problematic. Tires that don’t have enough air in them increase rolling resistance, requiring more power to move your vehicle. Using the AC, driving habits and heavy loads were also addressed.

And another piece of advice from the police is, of course, don’t speed.

There are more details in the Facebook post below. Also, the effectiveness of some of these tips may depend on your vehicle, so keep in mind your mileage may vary.

Gas prices are killing us but here’s some ways to save: Maintain the vehicle. A properly maintained vehicle uses less...

Posted by West Monroe Police Department on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Alderman candidates take part in forum at West Monroe High School
Calvin basketball makes history and earns Little Caesar's Team of the Week honors
RBT at the Monroe Civic Center on March 9
Dancing for Peace: How one ballet company is uniting Russians and Ukrainians one performance at a time