Official: Philadelphia officer who fatally shot 12-year-old to be fired

An official says the officer who shot and killed a 12-year-old Philadelphia boy will be suspended with the intent to be fired. (KYW, PHILADELPHIA POLICE, CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:36 AM CST
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - The Philadelphia police commissioner announced an officer who fatally shot a 12-year-old boy after he allegedly fired at police with a stolen gun has been suspended with the intent to be fired.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke for the first time Tuesday since an officer fatally shot 12-year-old Thomas Siderio in the back the night of March 1. She called the incident a tragedy on all sides with no winners.

“I rarely lose sleep over work stuff. I’ve lost sleep over this,” Outlaw said. “This does not reflect who we are.”

Thomas Siderio, 12, was shot in the back and killed by a Philadelphia police officer as he ran away after allegedly firing at officers with a stolen gun, according to the police commissioner.(Source: Philadelphia Police, KYW via CNN)

Police initially said four plainclothes officers were in an unmarked police vehicle and spotted Siderio with a gun that was later found to be stolen.

Outlaw confirmed Tuesday the vehicle’s police lights were activated when moments later, she says, the 12-year-old fired at the officers.

“By the grace of God, our officers were not shot and killed,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw says as Siderio ran, one officer fired his gun, striking the boy in the back and killing him. She says the action violated the Philadelphia Police Department’s use of force directive but didn’t say which specific section was violated.

Part of the directive states, “Police officers shall not use deadly force against another person unless they have an objectively reasonable belief that they must protect themselves or another person from death or serious bodily injury.”

Outlaw announced the officer who shot Siderio will be suspended with the intent to be fired.

“I will tell you it’s difficult. It’s just a sickening and saddening situation all around,” Outlaw said about the decision.

The other three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Police are not officially revealing any of the officers’ names after they received threats.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that he fully supports Outlaw’s decision. The Fraternal Order of Police declined to comment on the developments.

Meanwhile, Siderio’s family is suing the four officers involved in the shooting, which is still under investigation.

