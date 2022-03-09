Monroe PD: Individuals wanted for questioning surrounding South 9th St. shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for individuals who were seen at the time of a shooting that happened over the past weekend.

MPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals. (Monroe Police Department)

Monroe PD has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals. According to police, they’re wanted for questioning in a shooting that happened on Mar. 5, 2022. Police say the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of South 9th Street and left one juvenile injured.

MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall says a small silver car was seen driving away at the time of the shooting.

Small silver car (Monroe Police Department)

If anyone recognizes the identity of the individuals in the photos provided by Monroe police, contact the department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).

