Advertisement

Mississippi couple accused of locking grandchildren in dog cage

Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)
By WMC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Tate County couple is charged with felony child abuse after being accused of locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from East Tate Elementary School of a student telling their teacher they get locked in a cage at home when they get in trouble.

Investigators along with Child Protective Services went to the home in the 400 block of Turner Road. Deputies say they found a metal cage with a locking device and enough evidence to believe at some point children had been placed inside the cage.

The grandmother of the child, 51-year-old Brenda Dennison, and her boyfriend, 52-year-old Adrian LeSure, were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

The sheriff’s office says four children were living in the home at the time of the incident and have been placed in CPS custody.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

MORE NEWS: Click here for the latest news on major crimes, fatalities, and the most shocking stories from Louisiana, Arkansas, and around the region.

Most Read

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Police lights
OPSO investigates Thelma Dr. shooting, victim identified
MPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals.
Monroe PD: Individuals wanted for questioning surrounding South 9th St. shooting
A Bastrop man said he is sick and tired of the noise in the city. He said he hears gunshots and...
Bastrop resident complains of nightly noises, police say they’re short-staffed
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

Latest News

Alderman candidates take part in forum at West Monroe High School
West Monroe aldermen candidates take part in forum at West Monroe High School
West Monroe aldermen candidates participate in forum at West Monroe High School
West Monroe aldermen candidates participate in forum at West Monroe High School
Calvin basketball makes history and earns Little Caesar's Team of the Week honors
Calvin basketball makes history and earns Little Caesar’s Team of the Week honors
Calvin basketball makes history and earns Little Caesar's Team of the Week honors
Calvin basketball makes history and earns Little Caesar's Team of the Week honors
RBT at the Monroe Civic Center on March 9
Dancing for Peace: How one ballet company is uniting Russians and Ukrainians one performance at a time