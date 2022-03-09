Advertisement

HOPE Outreach grows communities with gardening

HOPE Outreach is giving raised gardens in communities to create with churches, schools, and other organizations.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - HOPE Outreach is giving raised gardens in communities to create with churches, schools, and other organizations. They are working with Senator Katrina Jackson, LSU Ag Center, and Louisiana State Police to help fund and build the gardens.

Odell Riley, HOPE Outreach Executive Director, says they want to teach the community to grow fresh food rather than just giving it out. There are other incentives to this program for these communities as well.

“You know, there’s a whole strategy around how do you create community, for example, Senator Jackson helped us with the funding, but LSU Agriculture has this plan they call grow a row, share a row. So, not only do you grow a row for yourself, but you also grow one to assist and help somebody else,” said Riley.

The Louisiana State Police has come out to help with building these gardens. The gardens have been set up in Tensas Parish, yet there was a shipment today for Ouachita and Morehouse Parish to get some as well. There have been over 60 requests for gardens in the two parishes. The organization is working to provide gardens in other parishes soon.

