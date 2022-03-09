Comparing costs of electric, gas vehicles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Electric cars have grown in popularity over the past few years, and owners say they think it pays for itself in the long run.

Adam Branch needed a new car a few months ago and decided to make the switch to electric.

“My commute to and from work is only about 27 miles, which is not too far and we have an electric charging station at work, so it saves about 25 dollars a week in gas costs,” he said.

Branch bought an electric Nissan Leaf and believes it was worth the money.

“I never stop at a gas station; I did the math the other day and it costs me about two dollars a day to charge up to full,” Branch said.

Car salesman Andrew Price said he expects people to start asking about electric and hybrid cars as gas prices continue to rise.

“It hasn’t happened yet, but I imagine that we’ll start seeing people ask about electric vehicles,” Price said, “The hybrid you get the best of both worlds, you’re not relying fully on electricity, but you also have the gas-powered motor their also to propel you if you run out of electricity.”

Denise Fortenberry said a Tesla was attractive to her for the technology.

“Not as much money on gas, not as much money on repairs, since it has no engine you have no oil change,” she said.

But she admits it’s a challenge planning road trips.

“Until they have the infrastructure for charging throughout the country that they need, that’s not a feasible option,” Fortenberry said.

As demand for electric cars grows, Price said, they hope more charging stations will follow.

