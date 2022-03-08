Victim in March 6 shooting on Winnsboro Road has died

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man shot on Winnsboro Road on Sunday has died.

They said the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Road.

The victim was identified as Frederick Little, Jr.

OPSO says investigators are continuing to follow up on information and interviews.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

