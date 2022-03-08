Advertisement

Victim in March 6 shooting on Winnsboro Road has died

A Roanoke City Police car lights during a shooting in late January.
A Roanoke City Police car lights during a shooting in late January.(Will Thomas)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man shot on Winnsboro Road on Sunday has died.

They said the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Road.

The victim was identified as Frederick Little, Jr.

OPSO says investigators are continuing to follow up on information and interviews.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould woman is free on a $150,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge her...
Arkansas woman charged with raping child gets 4 years in prison
NEW EVIDENCE: State police clear 18-wheeler driver of wrongdoing in fatal crash
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids
Baby Levi, Hannah Barker (Photos: Natchitoches PD)
Trial delayed for La. mom accused of burning infant son to death

Latest News

Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking grandchildren in dog cage
West Monroe Police Department
Police dept. shares advice on how to save gas while driving
Keriaon Smith, 19, was booked with second-degree murder Tuesday (March 8) after a infant boy...
Coroner identifies infant homicide victim; suspect arrested
MPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals.
Monroe PD: Individuals wanted for questioning surrounding South 9th St. shooting
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs