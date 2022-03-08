Advertisement

Mother of murder victim believes daughter was involved in Jackson human trafficking ring

By Holly Emery
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson mother claims her 19-year-old daughter’s death is connected to a human trafficking ring in the metro. She said she didn’t realize it until it was too late.

”It was just too late, and I couldn’t rescue her from everywhere,” mother of Priddy Jackson, Shikeera Redmond, said.

Priddy Jackson was found dead in Leake County last July after she went missing at the end of May. The man charged in her death, Jamil Smith, was arrested shortly after she was found.

But Jackson’s mother, Shikeera Redmond, said that’s not the end of the story. She believes her daughter was being human trafficked.

“She said, ‘Mom, you think it’s sex trafficking? You think that’s what he’s doing?’ Becausebto her, she thought that she was just doing this for him; that’s what he wanted her to do,” Redmond said.

Redmond said unlike other human trafficking stories, she talked to her daughter sometimes and said she thought her daughter was in an abusive relationship that she didn’t want to leave.

“When she did come around when she was able to, like, sneak away, she would have bruises and cuts. I’m like, ‘Why do y’all fight like this?’ And she’s like, ‘Mama, I’m not fighting him. He’s fighting me,’” Redmond said.

Redmond says days before her daughter went missing, her daughter finally opened up to her about how multiple girls were being abused, owed “a debt,” and more.

But according to Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, there was no evidence of trafficking.

“But that’s what she told me. She told me she had- she was, like, assigned to him,” Redmond said.

Now, Redmond wants to speak out about her situation so others in the metro won’t become victims, and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said people can try to recognize key behavioral changes in victims that could help save a life.

“It’s just the behavioral pattern is going to change. You know, you would know a person on a day-to-day basis and once that behavior changes, then you can try and see and start reaching out to them, asking them questions like, What are they doing? Where are they going and things like that,” Captain Crystal Houston said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call your local law enforcement agency for help or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

