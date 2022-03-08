Advertisement

LSBA asks for $1,500 pay raise for teachers

The Louisiana Association of School Boards said a salary increase is one way to keep good...
The Louisiana Association of School Boards said a salary increase is one way to keep good teachers and attract new ones.(Source: Pexels / Pixabay via MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana School Boards Association is asking the Louisiana Legislature for a $1,500 pay raise for teachers.

The group cited a teacher shortage and the loss of teachers to higher-paying industry jobs as the reason for the request. LSBA also said a salary increase is one way to keep good teachers and attract new ones.

First Lady Donna Edwards addressed school board members from across the state at LSBA’s 84th Annual Convention in Baton Rouge.

