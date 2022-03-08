Advertisement

Hank Williams Jr. coming to Arkansas

The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter known to millions as Bocephus is bringing his concert tour to the Natural State.
The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter known to millions as Bocephus is bringing his concert tour to the Natural State.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter known to millions as Bocephus is bringing his concert tour to the Natural State.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Tuesday that Hank Williams Jr. will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

Williams is best known for such songs as “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound,” “All My Rowdy Friends,” and “A Country Boy Can Survive.”

