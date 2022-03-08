Advertisement

Committee meets Tuesday to discuss Ronald Greene’s death

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eyes will be on the State Capitol Tuesday, Mar. 8, as lawmakers sit down to start conversations about what happened the night Ronald Greene died.

These discussions come two years after the deadly incident.

Greene died in police custody following a traffic stop by Louisiana State Police near Monroe in 2019.

Tuesday lawmakers will meet for the first time to launch their investigation into the alleged mishandlings of Greene’s death by multiple state agencies.

His mother is asking for answers from both Louisiana State Police and Governor John Bel Edwards about how involved they were in a so-called cover-up of her son’s death. She said the family was first told he died from injuries in a car crash.

Graphic body camera video showed troopers - punching, stunning, and dragging Greene back in 2019.

In the years following his death, the Associated Press leaked one of these videos and outlined more than a dozen instances of brutality and misconduct within the agency.

Last month, at a news conference, Governor Edwards confirmed he learned about Greene’s death within hours of it happening – but he said he did not know how serious it was.

Not long after that, the House Speaker announced a special bipartisan committee that will investigate the who knew what and when.

Leaders say the first hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. in the State Capitol. They said this would largely be organizational to set the direction of the hearings and determine who will be called as witnesses. We could get that list in the coming days.

The eight-person group is composed of four Republicans and four Democrats.

