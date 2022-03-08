Advertisement

Box of human heads stolen from truck in Colorado

A medical non-profit that educates first responders says that a box of human heads used for study was stolen from its truck. (Credit: KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Police say a box of human heads intended for research for Science Care was stolen from a company truck last week in Denver.

Science Care uses its body donations to help medical researchers and educators practice and learn new medical procedures and techniques.

Pila Ross can’t believe that this happened so close to where she lives.

“Why was it able to get stolen? Why was the truck parked there?” she said. “You never know what those heads were going to be used for.”

The theft has the industry thinking hard about security.

Tomorrow Link is a whole body donation program that helps future first responders and medical professionals. While it wasn’t their company that was stolen from, they know the importance of what was inside the box.

“It holds the opportunity to save a life,” Justin Harper, assistant chief of Denver Health Paramedics, said.

The theft has the local industry thinking hard about security because what was stolen may have held answers we could all use.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Roanoke City Police car lights during a shooting in late January.
Victim in March 6 shooting on Winnsboro Road has died
A Paragould woman is free on a $150,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge her...
Arkansas woman charged with raping child gets 4 years in prison
NEW EVIDENCE: State police clear 18-wheeler driver of wrongdoing in fatal crash
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids
Baby Levi, Hannah Barker (Photos: Natchitoches PD)
Trial delayed for La. mom accused of burning infant son to death

Latest News

FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears...
Bag of severed animal heads appears to be part of religious sacrifice ritual, group says
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure