Arkansas governor signs police payments bill as session ends

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law legislation Tuesday giving one-time payments to law enforcement officers and raising state troopers’ pay as lawmakers wrapped up this year’s session.(Gov. Asa Hutchinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law legislation Tuesday giving one-time payments to law enforcement officers and raising state troopers’ pay as lawmakers wrapped up this year’s session.

Hutchinson signed legislation that sets aside $50 million to give $5,000 one-time payments to city and county law enforcement officers, as well as state parole and probation officers. The legislation also will grant $2,000 one-time payments to state troopers.

The Republican governor also signed separate legislation raising the starting salary for state troopers.

Hutchinson signed the bills shortly after lawmakers gave final approval to the state’s $6 billion budget for the coming year and recessed this year’s session. Lawmakers plan to reconvene next week to formally adjourn the session.

The proposed budget increases state spending by nearly 3%, slightly less than the 3.3% increase Hutchinson proposed earlier this year.

