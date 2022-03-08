5 Arkansans accused of stripping $500k of metal off factory’s roof
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people face theft charges after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a business’s roof.
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, the suspects are accused of stealing $470,542.72 worth of metal from the roof of TruCab on Melton Avenue.
Police said they peeled off the metal flashing to sell.
On March 3, officers arrested the following people:
James Williams:
- Commercial burglary
- Theft of $25,000 or more
- Criminal mischief
- Theft by receiving-scrap metal
- $100,000 bond
Carl Holt
- Commercial burglary
- Theft of $25,000 or more
- Criminal mischief
- Theft by receiving-scrap metal
- $100,000 bond
Jennie Hill
- Theft by receiving-scrap metal
- $15,000 bond
Jammy Rhodes
- Theft by receiving-scrap metal
- $15,000 bond
Charles Estes
- Theft by receiving-scrap metal
- $15,000 bond
