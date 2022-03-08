5 Arkansans accused of stripping $500k of metal off factory’s roof

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people face theft charges after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a business’s roof.

According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, the suspects are accused of stealing $470,542.72 worth of metal from the roof of TruCab on Melton Avenue.

Police said they peeled off the metal flashing to sell.

On March 3, officers arrested the following people:

James Williams:

Commercial burglary

Theft of $25,000 or more

Criminal mischief

Theft by receiving-scrap metal

$100,000 bond

Carl Holt

Commercial burglary

Theft of $25,000 or more

Criminal mischief

Theft by receiving-scrap metal

$100,000 bond

Jennie Hill

Theft by receiving-scrap metal

$15,000 bond

Jammy Rhodes

Theft by receiving-scrap metal

$15,000 bond

Charles Estes

Theft by receiving-scrap metal

$15,000 bond

