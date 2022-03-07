Sen. John Kennedy speaks to constituents in West Monroe

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy spoke Monday to voters at an event in West Monroe.

The event was held by the West Monroe/West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce.

Kennedy criticized the Biden administration and cancel culture while applauding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“You may not see me in person, but you are on my mind and every member of your congressional delegation,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy began his speech by highlighting projects in northeast Louisiana that have received federal funding through Kennedy’s work on the Appropriations Committee.

“About 342 million dollars from the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) to expand high-speed internet in Louisiana including here in northeast Louisiana,” Kennedy explained.

Kennedy also bashed cancel culture, calling it un-American.

“It bothers me when the wokers say that they are smarter and more virtuous than the rest of the people in America, that they have all the answers, and everybody else should sit down and shut up,” Kennedy said.

On Ukraine, Kennedy says the U.S must rise to the challenge of defeating Vladimir Putin without putting American boots on the ground. Kennedy spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Mar. 5.

“He has united the world,” said Kennedy. “I am in awe of the Ukrainian people. They have united the world.”

Kennedy says the U.S. should facilitate the transfer of European warplanes to Ukraine.

