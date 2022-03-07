Advertisement

North Carolina man loses transplanted kidney in car crash on the way home from hospital

A kidney transplant patient searches for a second donor after losing an organ in a car crash leaving hospital.
By Susanna Black
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – A man in North Carolina thought his health was turning around after he received a kidney from his wife. But then he lost the organ in a car accident on the way home from the hospital.

Throughout the 2000s, Nick Deal was the real deal, working on pit crews for several major NASCAR drivers.

“That’s all I got to think about nowadays, is the old days,” he said.

Deal was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease two years ago. His high school sweetheart, Donna, said she couldn’t stand by and watch her husband, who always lived life to the fullest, struggle through the symptoms.

She got tested to be a living donor. So, it turned out, she was her husband’s perfect match.

“We were so excited,” Donna Deal said.

The two were whisked into surgery on Feb. 9. Nick Deal said he took to his wife’s kidney immediately.

“It’s just a burden lifted off my shoulders. Now I was going to get to live,” Nick Deal said. “My hands didn’t hurt, my feet didn’t hurt. I had a little bit of energy again. It felt like a whole new body.”

It was the start of a new beginning. Donna Deal was discharged after a couple of days, and Nick Deal was set to meet her at home on Valentine’s Day.

“I got up that morning. I was kidding around with all the nurses, ‘What your sweetheart give you for Valentine’s?’ I told them mine gave me a kidney,” Nick Deal said. “I could live again.”

But as he traveled down the highway later that morning, Nick Deal got into a crash.

“My niece called me hysterically saying they had been in an accident on the interstate,” Donna Deal said.

Nick Deal’s niece was driving her uncle home when Donna Deal said another driver hit their side, and an armored truck slammed into them from behind.

Nick was airlifted to the Atrium Health Transplant Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, where two teams of surgeons were waiting to try to save his new organ.

Donna Deal said the hours that followed were some of the toughest of her life.

“Knowing that when he woke up, it would probably be me telling him that the kidney didn’t make it,” she said. “You know, there’s nothing else they could do. Now I have one kidney and I can’t help him again.”

Nick Deal is at home recovering. He only has one kidney, and it’s functioning at just 8%.

His only hope now is for another living donor. Donna Deal said she is choosing to believe the right person will hear their story and help her husband.

“We have a lot of people praying for us, and I do believe in miracles,” Donna Deal said.

Donna Deal said a living kidney donor has to be at least 25 years old and in good health.

Anyone interested in becoming a living donor can contact the living donor program at Carolinas Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Roanoke City Police car lights during a shooting in late January.
Victim in March 6 shooting on Winnsboro Road has died
A Paragould woman is free on a $150,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge her...
Arkansas woman charged with raping child gets 4 years in prison
NEW EVIDENCE: State police clear 18-wheeler driver of wrongdoing in fatal crash
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids
Baby Levi, Hannah Barker (Photos: Natchitoches PD)
Trial delayed for La. mom accused of burning infant son to death

Latest News

FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears...
Bag of severed animal heads appears to be part of religious sacrifice ritual, group says
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure