Louisiana Drug Epidemic Walk stops in West Monroe

Brings awareness of increasing deaths due to drug overdose
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Drug Epidemic Walk was in West Monroe earlier on Sunday. The organizers say this is a way to bring awareness to the increasing number of deaths that have occurred due to drug overdoses.

The Louisiana Walk Across America Director Lilly Harvey says she started this walk due to her daughter passing away from a drug overdose in 2017. She says the death rate due to overdoses is only getting worse throughout the state.

“Louisiana was number one in the nation to overdose deaths this past year. We had a rise of 53% per capita,” said Lilly Harvey, The Louisiana Walk Across America Director.

She says she’s traveling around Louisiana raising awareness about the drug epidemic and 80 percent of the faces on these banners are loved ones who lost their lives to fentanyl.

“Fentanyl has been the number one killer when it comes to this epidemic. Right now, one out of every three people who know someone in addiction or they had someone overdose,” said Harvey.

One person that walked says last year her mother died due to a fentanyl overdose and each day she’s living with the pain. She says she wants to encourage those who battle an addiction to seek help.

“Find somebody and get counseled. There are so many resources that Monroe and West Monroe offer to people that are in need. Just reach out and find help. It’s something that can be overcome,” said Jessica Henson, a Monroe resident.

Harvey says the next walk is in Shreveport on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022, at Betty Virginia Park at 10 a.m.

