Advertisement

Indiana boy rescued after getting stuck in tree rescuing cat

The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a boy and a cat from a tree. (INDIANAPOLIS FIRE DEPARTMENT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A teenager who scaled a tree at an Indianapolis park to rescue a cat he spotted high up in the branches ended up stuck himself and in need of a rescue, officials said.

The 17-year-old boy was at Holliday Park on Indianapolis’ north side Saturday afternoon when he saw the cat and decided to rescue it by climbing 35 feet into the tree, the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a news release.

The teen, identified in the release only as “Owen,” told firefighters “he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety,” wrote Rita Reith, battalion chief and the department’s spokeswoman.

“While Owen had no trouble climbing up the tree – his positioning did not allow the same ease for getting down,” she added.

Firefighting crews were called to the park and they used a rope system to lower the boy safely to the ground about two hours later. The department also released video of the rescue.

The teen was checked out by medics, found to have only a few scrapes, and was released to his parents, although the cat remained in the tree.

“The cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but made no effort to climb down the tree,” Reith wrote.

Reith said Monday that a 21-year-old woman who was the cat’s owner ended up hiring a private company to retrieve the feline.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
One person shot at Tinsletown Movie Theater, West Monroe police say
Police lights
Altercation at Monroe hotel leads to shooting, sending 4 victims to hospital
A Roanoke City Police car lights during a shooting in late January.
Victim in March 6 shooting on Winnsboro Road has died
A Paragould woman is free on a $150,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge her...
Arkansas woman charged with raping child gets 4 years in prison

Latest News

Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
Biden bans Russian energy imports amid Ukraine invasion
President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
LIVE: Biden seeking more health care for vets exposed to burn pits
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial begins in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Amid the constant onslaught of Russian attacks, Ukrainian civilians are fleeing for their lives...
Ukraine civilians killed; refugees top 2 million