Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas drop below 400

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of Arkansas residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus has dropped to levels not seen since late November, when the omicron variant began to surge, according to the state health department.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Saturday the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 41 to 371.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports this was the first time hospitalizations had dropped below 400 since Nov. 29.

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement CEO Joe Thompson told the newspaper that while COVID-19 is “still with us,” there are more tools and more people are protected now and more stringent public health measures like mask mandates are not needed.

