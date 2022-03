WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A groundbreaking ceremony is underway in West Monroe for a new indoor sports complex.

Officials hope to have the grand opening in about 18 months.

The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce broadcast the reveal live on Facebook on Thursday. You can watch a replay of that broadcast below.

Ground breaking- Indoor Sports Facility Posted by West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.