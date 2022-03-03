Advertisement

The Waymores perform at Enoch’s Thursday night!

March 3, 2022
The Waymores!
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Country music duo The Waymores consists of Willie Heath Neal and Kira Annalise, a Georgia couple that started making music 14 years ago and never quit. They’ve got a set at Enoch’s in Monroe Thursday night, March 3rd 2022 and are playing in El Dorado, too. They joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss their start, how the pandemic impacted them and to promote their upcoming album.

Stone Sessions, their sophomore album, is set to be released April 8, 2022. It was composed unconventionally due to the global shutdown, something reflected in their lyrics.

Their music has been described as mesmerizing and so are their personalities! One fan said they’re, “two of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. And talented.” We agree!

