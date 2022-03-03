Advertisement

Accident caused lunch hour delays on Interstate 20 from West Monroe to Monroe

VIDEO: KNOE 8 News Newscast Livestream (or Replay of latest newscast)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Traffic appears to be moving smoothly again.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Traffic going from West Monroe to Monroe on Interstate 20 is facing a lunch hour delay.

West Monroe police say there’s been an accident.

While traffic is moving slowly, video shows it being stalled at times.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crashed in Franklin Parish.
2 survive small plane crash in Franklin Parish
Ciaya Whetstone
Family demands answers following daughter’s mysterious rideshare death
Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off. The celebration ended in arrest.
Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Byrielle Hebert, 20, was rearrested after allegedly attacking a relative she was staying with...
Murder suspect released on lowered bond rearrested after attacking relative, cutting ankle monitor, sources say
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus

Latest News

Sen. Katrina Jackson introduces bill to abolish death penalty
Senator Katrina Jackson introduces bill abolishing the death penalty in Louisiana
Senator Katrina Jackson introduces bill abolishing the death penalty in Louisiana
Senator Katrina Jackson introduces bill abolishing the death penalty in Louisiana
police lights
Former La. fire chief charged with stealing $40k in dept. funds
Organizers say this could bring thousands of people to the community
The National Cutting Horse competition has come to West Monroe
Organizers say this could bring thousands of people to the community
The Cutting Horse competition makes its way to West Monroe