Accident caused lunch hour delays on Interstate 20 from West Monroe to Monroe
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST
UPDATE: Traffic appears to be moving smoothly again.
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Traffic going from West Monroe to Monroe on Interstate 20 is facing a lunch hour delay.
West Monroe police say there’s been an accident.
While traffic is moving slowly, video shows it being stalled at times.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
