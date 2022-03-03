Advertisement

Someone keeps stealing road signs in Union Parish, 70+ signs missing

FILE PHOTO / NOT ACTUAL SIGNS STOLEN
FILE PHOTO / NOT ACTUAL SIGNS STOLEN
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are trying to find those responsible for the theft of dozens of road signs in Union Parish.

According to Crime Stoppers of Union Parish, more than 70 signs have been stolen from Union Parish roadways over the last two or three months.

They say the thefts are happening on the east side of the parish in the following communities: Linville, Dean, Haile, Marion, Oakland, Litroe, and Sadie communities.

They added: “If you have any information on these thefts, contact Crime Stoppers at (318)368-9679. A cash reward will be paid to information leading to an arrest.”

