Someone keeps stealing road signs in Union Parish, 70+ signs missing

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are trying to find those responsible for the theft of dozens of road signs in Union Parish.

According to Crime Stoppers of Union Parish, more than 70 signs have been stolen from Union Parish roadways over the last two or three months.

They say the thefts are happening on the east side of the parish in the following communities: Linville, Dean, Haile, Marion, Oakland, Litroe, and Sadie communities.

They added: “If you have any information on these thefts, contact Crime Stoppers at (318)368-9679. A cash reward will be paid to information leading to an arrest.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.