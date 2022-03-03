Advertisement

3-year-old cancer survivor gets surprise of a lifetime thanks to community support

Three-year-old Brycen Ferguson, a 3-year-old cancer survivor, is surprised by Dreams Come True...
Three-year-old Brycen Ferguson, a 3-year-old cancer survivor, is surprised by Dreams Come True and Louisiana Trooper's Association.(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At first glance, Brycen Ferguson looks like a normal 3-year-old.

He loves trucks, bikes, and playing with his two sisters. However, there’s much more to this kid’s story than what meets the eye.

“It’s been a very emotional journey. Nobody wants to hear their child has cancer, but he’s been such a trooper,” said Donna Ferguson, Brycen’s mother.

In April 2021, Brycen was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

”Big boy doesn’t complain. He just does what he needs to do,” said Ferguson.

The people over at Dreams Come True and the Louisiana Trooper’s Association heard about Brycen’s story and decided to grant him a special wish.

Brycen was surprised with a 15-foot playset, dozens of toys, and a brand-new F-150 motorized truck.

”It means everything,” said Ferguson. “Whenever his count starts to come back, and he starts feeling better, it’s the best thing in the world to see him running around, riding bikes, just doing the things kids would do.”

Brycen’s battle with cancer is far from over, but his spirit is what inspired everyone around him Wednesday, March 2.

”When you see Brycen’s smile, you just keep on,” said Becky Prejean from Dreams Come True of Louisiana.

A champion in every sense of the word.

”I just get attached. Who couldn’t? Look at him! That’s just what keeps me going,” said Prejean.

Dreams Come True has their 33rd Annual Golf Shootout scheduled for Monday, March 31. The organization is still looking for teams.

For more information, you can sign up by visiting www.dctofla.com or www.facebook.com/DreamsComeTrueofLouisiana.

