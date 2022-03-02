Advertisement

Woman accused of stealing funeral home’s hearse

A woman is in custody after police say she stole a hearse from a funeral home.
A woman is in custody after police say she stole a hearse from a funeral home.(piqsels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman is in custody after police say she stole a hearse from a funeral home.

According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, the alleged theft happened Tuesday, March 1.

Officers received a report that a black hearse had been stolen from a local funeral home.

Police were able to recover the heisted hearse and arrested a 40-year-old woman.

The suspect, who has not been identified pending the filing of formal charges, is being held in the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

