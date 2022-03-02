Monroe man crashes through fence into yard for 3rd DWI arrest, police say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police say a suspected drunk driver led them on a chase before crashing into someone’s front yard on Tuesday. According to an arrest report, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on the south side of Monroe.

The report states an officer attempted to stop Julian Ross, 42, for turning off of Lee Avenue without signaling.

Police say Ross sped up to get away but soon lost control at the intersection of Gordon Avenue and Carolina Street, going through a resident’s fence and a front yard flowerbed in the process. His truck stopped just a few feet from the front porch, police said.

The report says Ross tried to flee the scene on foot and put up a fight, kicking an officer in the face and damaging his glasses.

Police say Ross smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking prior to the incident. They say he also refused to take sobriety tests.

Police say Ross was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for his 3rd DWI charge, a felony, along with three other felony charges related to property damage and battery of an officer.

Police say property damage was estimated to be around $6,000.

Ross was arrested just over a month ago, on Jan. 31, 2022, after he reportedly crashed into a North 7th near Oakland and didn’t stop. Police located him a short time after that and say he admitted to drinking that time as well. At that time, they noted a prior DWI arrest in 2013.

