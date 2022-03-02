Advertisement

La. lawmakers weigh in on President Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday, March 1.
President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday, March 1.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday, March 1. Several Louisiana lawmakers have weighed in on the President’s remarks.

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine. (Source: CNN/Pool)

To view Kennedy’s full statement, click here.

To view Cassidy’s remarks delivered before the President’s address, click here.

Congressman Garret Graves shared his thoughts in a video posted to social media. To watch the video, click here.

Graves also joined WAFB live Tuesday, March 2 to give remarks ahead of President’s Biden’s address.

Congressman Graves on State of the Union Address

