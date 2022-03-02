Advertisement

In the Kitchen: Garlic Butter Steak Bites!

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Chef Darrell Teats joined us on the show to cook his Garlic Butter Steak Bites! It’s an easy, delicious dish with only a few ingredients.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Garlic

Butter

Steak (cut sirloin steak into small pieces)

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt & petter

Sesame Seeds

Pull out your grandma’s cast iron skillet and pour out a little extra virgin olive oil into the hot skillet. Place your meat in the skillet and sear for a few moments on each side. Add salt and other seasonings to your taste. Pour butter over your dish. You can pour the extra liquid that collects at the bottom of the skillet over your meat. Take your plate to the next level by using soft tortillas to make street tacos with your new favorite food!

