Advertisement

1 million Fitbits recalled for potential burn hazard

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.
Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About a million Fitbits sold in the United States are being recalled for a potential burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall only involves the following models and colors of the Fibit Ionic Smartwatch:

  • Ionic FB503CPBU - Slate Blue/Burnt Orange
  • Ionic FB503GYBK - Charcoal/Smoke Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTGY - Blue Gray/Silver Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTNV - Adidas edition, Ink Blue and Ice Gray/Silver Gray

The agency said that Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.

There have been 78 reports of burn injuries, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

These watches were sold from September 2017 through December 2021 at various retailers nationwide and online.

Anyone with a Fibit Ionic Smartwatch should contact the company to get pre-paid packaging to return the device for a refund of $299.

Fitbit will also provide a discount code of 40% off select products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police dept. in northeast La. town runs out of money, can’t operate
Julian Ross, 42
Monroe man crashes through fence into yard for 3rd DWI arrest, police say
Deadly crash reported in Monette.
ASP identifies victims in fatal crash
West Monroe Traffic Cam 3/3/22
Accident caused lunch hour delays on Interstate 20 from West Monroe to Monroe
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, a "missing" sign for Mountain Gate, Calif., resident...
Prosecutors: Woman faked kidnapping, defrauded California
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool