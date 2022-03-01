Advertisement

Man suspected in death of Arkansas sergeant is captured

Demark Lee Jordan is suspected in the shooting death of an Arkansas Department of Corrections...
Demark Lee Jordan is suspected in the shooting death of an Arkansas Department of Corrections officer.(Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST
MAUMELLE, Ark. (AP) — A man suspected in the fatal shooting of an Arkansas Department of Corrections sergeant was captured early Tuesday.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Demark Lee Jordan, 38, was taken into custody about 6 a.m. Authorities were searching for him in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting of Sgt. Joshua Caudell, a 29-year-old sergeant who was assisting local law enforcement.

A court hearing wasn’t immediately set for Jordan and it wasn’t known Tuesday morning whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Caudell, a married father of three children, was part of a K-9 team assisting Pulaski County deputies who were responding to a residential disturbance in Maumelle, just outside Little Rock. Authorities have said someone opened fire on responding officers, and Caudell was struck and killed.

Caudell had worked with the Department of Corrections since December 2012.

