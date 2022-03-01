READ RULING: Appeals court says Nance ineligible for West Monroe mayor
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A veritable death blow has been dealt to the campaign to unseat West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.
An appeals court has upheld a previous judge’s decision that challenger Don Nance is not eligible to run for mayor of West Monroe.
The court did not require Don Nance to pay damages for a frivolous appeal.
Nance Appeal Ruling by KNOE on Scribd
