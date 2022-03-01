READ RULING: Appeals court says Nance ineligible for West Monroe mayor

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A veritable death blow has been dealt to the campaign to unseat West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.

An appeals court has upheld a previous judge’s decision that challenger Don Nance is not eligible to run for mayor of West Monroe.

The court did not require Don Nance to pay damages for a frivolous appeal.

Nance Appeal Ruling by KNOE on Scribd

