Advertisement

READ RULING: Appeals court says Nance ineligible for West Monroe mayor

Don Nance
Don Nance(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A veritable death blow has been dealt to the campaign to unseat West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.

An appeals court has upheld a previous judge’s decision that challenger Don Nance is not eligible to run for mayor of West Monroe.

The court did not require Don Nance to pay damages for a frivolous appeal.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police dept. in northeast La. town runs out of money, can’t operate
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
File: Riser Elementary School
Students evacuated after fire at Ouachita Parish school
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Julian Ross, 42
Monroe man crashes through fence into yard for 3rd DWI arrest, police say

Latest News

Senator Katrina Jackson speaks to constituents in Tallulah
La. legislators preview legislative session in Tallulah
La. legislators preview regular session in Tallulah
La. legislators preview regular session in Tallulah
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Officials say American's lost more than 5B dollars in 2021
A phone scam is targeting sex offenders in Ouachita Parish