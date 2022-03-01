Advertisement

Baby formula recall expands

Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.
Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Abbott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula to include some lots of the Similac PM 60/40 powdered instant formula.

It’s a new part of a larger recall announced earlier this month after products from the company’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan was linked to illness in babies.

Similac PM 60/40 products from lot code 27032K80 (can) and 27032K800 (case) are impacted.

They join other Similac, Alimentum and Elecare powdered products with codes between 22 and 27 and expiration dates of April 2022 or later in the recall.

You can also enter your product lot code on the company’s website to check if it is part of the recall.

At least four infants have been hospitalized and one died from possible infection with two types of bacteria that may be in the recalled formula: Cronobacter and Salmonella.

Illnesses occurred in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas between September 2021 and January of this year.

The FDA said the Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis. Though the infections are rare, they are especially high risk for newborns.

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

The FDA said symptoms related to the two bacterial infections can include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal body movements, lethargy, rash or blood in the urine or stool.

If your baby is experiencing symptoms related to a bacterial infection, contact your child’s health care provider immediately.

More details are available on the FDA website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police dept. in northeast La. town runs out of money, can’t operate
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
File: Riser Elementary School
Students evacuated after fire at Ouachita Parish school
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Julian Ross, 42
Monroe man crashes through fence into yard for 3rd DWI arrest, police say

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
House to vote on bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits
President Joe Biden proposes pouring hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars into suicide...
Biden plan would tackle chronic gaps in mental health care
A firefighter is praised after rescuing a stuck dog from an icy pond in Colorado Wednesday.
VIDEO: Firefighter pulls dog from icy pond in Colorado
A firefighter is praised after rescuing a stuck dog from an icy pond in Colorado Wednesday.
Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond