Arkansas State football will face 3 new Sun Belt opponents in 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt revealed their 2022 football conference schedule.
Arkansas State will play 3 of the 4 new teams that are joining the SBC in 2022. The Red Wolves open conference play September 24th at Old Dominion. They’ll host James Madison on October 8th and travel to Southern Miss on October 15th. A-State will have 8 conference matchups. Six are against West Division teams, two vs. East Division teams. You can see the complete Sun Belt slate here.
The Red Wolves will have no midweek games in 2022, all of their matchups are on Saturdays. Butch Jones’ pack will have a bye week on November 5th.
Kickoff times will be revealed at a later date.
Season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2022 campaign are available, the renewal period (June 15 deadline) for current season ticket holders is also underway. Tickets may be purchased or renewed by calling the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.
2022 Arkansas State Football Schedule
September 3rd: vs. Grambling
September 10th: at Ohio State
September 17th: at Memphis
September 24th at Old Dominion
October 1st: vs. ULM*
October 8th: vs. James Madison*
October 15th: at Southern Miss*
October 22nd: at Louisiana*
October 29th: vs. South Alabama*
November 5th: BYE WEEK
November 12th: vs. UMass
November 19th: at Texas State*
November 26th: vs. Troy*
* - Sun Belt Conference games home games in bold
Sun Belt West Division
Arkansas State
Louisiana
ULM
Southern Miss (formerly in Conference USA)
Texas State
South Alabama
Troy (moves from Sun Belt East)
Sun Belt East Division
Appalachian State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia State
Georgia Southern
James Madison (formerly in Colonial Athletic Association - FCS)
Marshall (formerly in Conference USA)
Old Dominion (formerly in Conference USA)
